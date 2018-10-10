Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police arrested 6191criminals including 1001 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs. 474.3 million from them during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. Following directions of SSP Islamabad Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing the theft as well as burglary cases and provide maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems. In compliance of these directions, heads of all police stations looked after performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases, said the spokesman.

According to the police, the force completed investigation on 5828 cases and submitted their challans in relevant court. The police arrested 563 persons involved in 295 dacoity cases and recovered looted/snatched valuables worth Rs. 37.6 million from them including gold ornaments, cell phones, cash and 12 snatched vehicles. A total of 369 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 603 burglars and valuables worth over Rs. 97.4 million were recovered from them. In all, 132 vehicles worth Rs 115.6 million were recovered from 107 car-lifters involved in 142 cases while 169 bike-lifters involved in 127 cases were held besides recovery of 136 motorbikes worth Rs. 7.7 million from them. The police also arrested 120 persons for their alleged involvement in 155 cases of tampering vehicles and recovered 158 vehicles worth Rs. 215.8 million from them. During a special crackdown against absconders, the police arrested 458 proclaimed offenders and 543 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

The police apprehended 850 persons involved in 839 cases of possessing illegal weapons and recovered 54 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 786 pistols and 6645 rounds from them. A total of 1065 persons were held in 942 cases for having narcotics and liquor while 266.498 kilogram hashish, 46.594 kilogram gram heroin and 19145 wine/liquor bottles were recovered from them. Islamabad police launched a crackdown against those involved in illicit activities and arrested 222 men and 263 women after registering 85 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 163 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 1326 suspects were held, according to the police. SSP (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the ongoing year. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.