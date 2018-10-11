Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have apprehended eight suspects during separate raids in parts of a city here on Wednesday.

Two suspected criminals were arrested during a raid conducted by Rangers in Surjani Town and New Karachi localities. The suspects arrested were identified as Anis alias Danish and Salman Habib. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies in parts of the city including New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Manghopir and North Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects during initial course of interrogation revealed to have been involved in over 280 cases of street crimes and robberies, adding that the suspects were arrested with the help of the CCTV cameras installed at Sector 11-B, North Karachi on September 27 where they were busy in looting the citizens. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Separately, two more suspected criminals were arrested during police patrolling at Sector 15-B within the limits of Gabol Town police station. The suspects arrested were identified as Salman Habib and Muhammad Anees. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons, cell phones and a motorcycle snatched from the jurisdiction of Taimuria police station from their possession. Police officials said that during initial interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they are habitual street criminals and have been involved in around a dozen cases of street crime. Further investigation was underway.

Similarly, two more suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by Sharae Noor Jahan police. The suspects arrested included Wajahat Waheed and Obaidullah. According to police officials, the suspects arrested were habitual street criminals and were arrested while they snatched a mobile, cash, wallet from a complainant, namely Nabi Buksh from Talib Chaman Park in the area, adding that the police reacting on information reached the site and arrested the suspects along with two pistols and looted cash and valuables. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Taimuria police also claimed to have arrested two suspects, namely Basharat and Iftikhar. Police officials said that the arrested suspects were involved in drug peddling.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possessions while registered the case against the accused persons.