MIRPUR (AJK) - Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Ch Ibrahim Zia Wednesday emphasized that all existing laws should be brought in conformity with the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He was addressing the 98th meeting of Islamic Ideology Council in the State’s metropolis on Wednesday.

The CJ was of the view that the AJK Islamic Ideological Council’s role is very important to harmonize the prevalent laws to Quran and Sunnah for the establishment of Islamic society and mould the collective and individual lives of state’s Muslims as ordained by the Islam.

According to State’s constitution, Islam is our religion, he pointed out, adding that said under amendment of principle of policy Islam has not been declared state’s religion but it wields constitutional significance.

He said it is responsibility of the Council to make recommendations in accordance with the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. We have to highlight the concept of oneness of “Millat-e-Islami” and added that Ulema-e-Karam can play their best role for it.

They should elaborate guiding principle and such policies, that people of the state could turn their lives according to Islamic system of life, he urged.

He said there should be arrangement for offering Zuhr prayer in every educational institution.

He said a committee has been set up headed by member of Islamic Ideology Council Maulana Muhammad Saeed Yousuf which will submit its proposals to make the Jammu Kashmir Milli Rabta Council more effective.

Secretary Religious Affairs Syed Nazeerul Hassan Gillani, Secretary Islamic Ideology Council Javedul Hassan Javed, Chairman Ulema-o-Mushaikh Council Maulana Abdullah Farooqi, members Islamic Ideology Council Mufti Kafayat Hussain Naqvi, Moulana Muhammad Saeed Yousuf, Moulana Muhammad Siddique Siddiqui, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Gillani advocate, Maulana Muhammad Akram Kashmiri, Prof Badar Munir Abbasi, Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah attended the meeting.

Kashmir movement worker remembered

Speakers paid rich tributes to late Prof Khan Zaman Mirza, an eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, historian, writer, intellectual and author of scores of books on Kashmir, for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.

The ceremony was held to mark the 18th death anniversary of the learned scholar Prof Khan Zaman Mirza, under the auspices of his son Humayun Zaman Mirza-led Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission, an AJK-based rights outfit.

Paying rich tribute to Prof Khan Zaman Mirza, speakers including Mirpur District Bar Association President Ch Abdul Aziz Pothi, Head Teacher Govt Pilot High School Ch Muhammad Ajayab, the host Humayun Zaman Mirza and others said that late Prof Zaman was a true patriot, a famous thinker, writer, historian and active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement who lent all of his potentials and services for projecting Kashmir cause both at home and abroad.

They said that Prof Khan Zaman had command over writing and sincerely spent his whole life apprised the world of the importance of the Kashmir freedom movement and the Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.

Speakers said that services of Prof Mirza will be remembered, emphasizing the need for continuing mission of the late professor.

Protest against

THQ hospital

management

People staged a sit-in and blocked traffic on Rajana Road in protest against the management of Pirmahal THQ Hospital on Wednesday. Police reached the spot and convinced the protestors to end their protest.

On the other hand, the Jhang police handed over a prayer leader to local police on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from his village in Jhang district on charges of a rape attempt on a 13-year-old girl in Pirmahal who came to him for Quran lessons. The girl, however, escaped the rape.