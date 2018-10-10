Share:

KAMALIA-Toba Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad ordered the formation of a six-member committee at tehsil level under the supervision of assistant commissioner to control smog.

According to official sources, the Punjab government has instructed to set up committees to deal with the smog across the province. These committees will ensure implementation of the National Anti-Smog Action Plan and the measures for the environmental protection. Burning of rubber, leather, crops residue, etc has been banned and legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of violation of the ban.

Also, the brick kilns will stay closed from October 20 to December 31. Section 144 has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh at the district level so that no smoke could emanate from any commercial source i.e. burning of rubber tyres, crop residue, etc. The district-level committee for smog prevention comprises the DC as chairperson and the DPO, Deputy Director Agriculture, Secretary DRTA, and Assistant Director Environment Department as his secretaries.

BURGLARY

Unknown robbers stole clothes worth Rs500,000 from a garments shop on Chichawatni Road. Kamalia City police filed a case and started investigation.