Share:

ISLAMABAD – Bhutto Cricket Academy U-16 team beat Islamabad Club U-16 team by 15 runs in a friendly T20 match played here at Islamabad Club ground. Batting first, Bhutto Academy posted 147-7, with opener Aftab slamming 83 with the help of 14 fours and Shahmeer Nisar 20. Kamran took 2-22. Chasing 148 runs for victory, Islamabad Club U-16 could score 132 with Dani hitting 36 and Umer 14. The match entered interesting stage when Islamabad Club U-16 required 22 runs in last 2 overs, but they failed to achieve the task. Shahmeer took 2-24 and Aftab 2-27. CDA Assistant Director Sports and Culture Chaudhry Shahzad Yasin graced the occasion as chief guest, while Bhutto Cricket Academy head coach Nisar Khan was also there. Aftab was named player of the match and awarded Rs 1000 cash by Ch Shahzad.