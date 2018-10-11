Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division has extended bids submission date till November 12 for award of 10 exploration blocks in different oil and gas potential areas. The date has been extended to facilitate interested oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, who could not submit their bids for the blocks due to certain reasons, official sources told APP. With the award of 10 more exploration blocks, they said, the country would witness a remarkable increase in oil and gas exploration activities, which would help meet ever-increasing energy demand. The sources said 10 blocks, including 2972-6 (Cholistan), 3072-8 (Shakar Ganj West, 3073-5 (Punjab),3069-10 (Musakhel), 2762-1 (Desert), 3068-3 (Block 28 North), 3269-1 (Wali West), 2768-13 (Sorah), 2567-12 (Taung) and 2667-9 (Khuzdar South), would be awarded to successful bidders through a transparent process.

They said bid documents can be obtained from the office of Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC), 15 days before the expiry of bid submission date on a written request and payment of non refundable fee of US$ 100 (or equivalent in Pak Rupees) in favour of DGPC through a bank draft.

The applications will be opened publicly by the bid opening committee on November 12 at 10.30 am in the presence of the applicants and their representatives. The successful applicants will be selected in accordance with the provisions of the Bid documents.