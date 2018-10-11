Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana has promised that he will do efforts for the establishment of an LHC bench at Faisalabad and for the approval of Lawyers Colony at Toba Tek Singh. Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by former Punjab Bar Council member Ch Ejaz Ahmed, he also assured to get grant from Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed a stoppage of non-stop Lahore-Karachi bound Karakoram Express Train at Toba Tek Singh. Those who also addressed the gathering included DBA president Raja Khalid Mehmood, senior lawyer Mian Abdul Basit and former PTI district president Dr Waheed Akbar. On the other hand, District Sugar Cess Committee decided in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad that out of the funds of sugar cess board collected from the sugar mills of the district, each parliamentarian of the district would be allowed to recommend development schemes worth Rs26.6 million for his constituency for the current financial year. MNA Riaz Fatyana, MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and heads of various government departments were present in the meeting.