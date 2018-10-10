Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Cardi B thanked her daughter as she picked up an American Music Award, crediting the tot for helping her to ‘’prove people wrong’’. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker paid tribute to three-month-old Kulture - who she has with husband Offset - as she picked up the prize for Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop at the ceremony on Tuesday (09.10.18) and admitted the tot had driven her to keep going with her career after becoming a parent. Cardi - who admitted she was ‘’nervous’’ as she took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater amid a standing ovation - said: ‘’Thank you so much.