ISLAMABAD - Sale of cars in the country during first quarter of current fiscal year (2018-19) increased by 1.13 percent to 51,221 units against the sale of 50,640 units in same period of previous year. According to a data issued by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Wednesday, as many as 12,161 units of Honda (Civic & City) were sold in the country during July-September 2018-19 as compared to the sale of 10,534 units during same month of previous year, thus showing an increase of 15.44 percent. Toyota Corolla cars' sale also witnessed growth of 3.37 per cent as it rose to 13,196 units in the period under review from 12,765 units in fist three months of the year 2017-18. Suzuki Swift witnessed a growth of 23 per cent as its sale rose to 1,293 units in fist three months of the fiscal year 2018-19 from 1,044 units in same period of the preceding year. The sale of Suzuki Cultus, however, declined by 7.19 percent to 4,829 units during the period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 5,181 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed an increase of 36.27 per cent as it rose to 7,889 units in July-September 2018-19 from 5,789 units in same period of the year 2017-18.

Sale of Suzuki Mehran witnessed a decrease of 23 per cent during the corresponding period as it declined to 8,075 units from 10,516 units in same period of last year. Likewise, sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 3,778 units in first three months of current fiscal year as compared to sale of 4,811units in July-September 2017.