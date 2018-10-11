Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said women police played a pivotal role in improving image of this department among masses.

Addressing the passing-out parade of Women Police Officers at Chung headquarters, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government attached high significance to women's role in national development and would ensure jobs to women in every department.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government appointed women as District Police Officers (DPOs) for the first time.

The chief minister said the foundation of 'New Pakistan' has already been laid by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and called upon the people to contribute their part in materialising the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the chief minister witnesses inspected the guard of honour and the passing out parade of women police officers. A total of 424 policewomen declared successful. About 315 policwomen would be deputed in different districts of the province while the rest would be deputed at highways.