KHANEWAL: A police constable, M Iqbal, was martyred in a shootout in which a notorious outlaw, Shakeel alias Shakeela, was also shot dead at 173/15-L on Wednesday. Chab Kalan police were tipped off about the presence of a notorious gangster, Mumtaz, and his accomplices in Chab Kalan for robbery. The police chased them and a shootout occurred between police and the outlaws. During the shootout, Shakeel alias Shakeela was shot dead while others managed to escape. A police constable Muhammad Iqbal was martyred in the shootout. Police were conducting raids in different areas for the arrest of the accused.