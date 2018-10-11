Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country attracted US $11.96 billion worth of net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during previous five years from 2013 to 2018. Year wise data shows that during 2012-13, net inflow of FDI was recorded at US $1.456 billion, while during 2013-14, the net FDI was recorded at $1.699 billion and in 2014-15, the total FDI stood at $987 million. Similarly $2.3 billion worth of FDI flowed to Pakistan during 2015-16, $2.746 billion in 2016-17 and $2.767 billion in 2017-18. According to data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), China made the highest investment of $4.966 billion during the period under review followed by UK, which made FDI of $1.6 billion. Similarly, investment from United States during last five years was recorded at $813 million, from United Arab Emirates $425 million, Japan $281 million, Hong Kong $858.6 million, whereas Switzerland made investment worth of $600.2 million. Austria made investment worth $224 million, Netherlands $410 million, Italy $634 million, Turkey $234 million and others $909 million.