Share:

Lahore Police Wednesday decided to launch crackdown on drug peddlers around educational institutions of the provincial capital. The police under the supervision of SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz will carry out crackdown on drug peddlers on daily basis. The SSP directed all divisional SPs to take part in the raids in their respective areas. He vowed to eradicate narcotics in the city. Teachers and students will cooperate with police in this regard.–APP