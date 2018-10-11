Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Wednesday handed over details of former Finance minister Ishaq Dar's accounts and available amounts in these accounts to the Punjab government.

The NAB officials also deposited the details regarding the seized property including three plots named to Ishaq Dar, his wife and his son.

The hearing on the case against Ishaq Dar regarding assets beyond his known sources of income held here on Wednesday at the NAB Accountability Court.

During yesterday's hearing, the NAB provided details of the bank accounts and plots named to Ishaq Dar and his family in the court. The NAB court had already announced to auction the properties named to Ishaq Dar. In this connection, the NAB provided details of seized properties and bank accounts to the court. The NAB informed the court that details of bank accounts and subsequent amount in these accounts have been given to Punjab government as the NAB Court has mandated the Punjab government to auction the seized properties of Ishaq Dar.

The NAB court was also informed that Rs58.3 million has been available in bank accounts of the companies owned by Ishaq Dar. The Investigative Officer also informed the court that action was taken to seize vehicles owned by Dar but the vehicles were not found at the residence of ex-finance minister and in this connection search is being made to find out these vehicles.

The Investigative Officer also informed the Accountability Court that six acres of land owned by Ishaq Dar in Moza Mallot of Islamabad had been already sold out ahead of start of this case.

The report presented to court regarding details of seized property of Ishaq Dar also disclosed that NAB is still waiting for the SECP report regarding seized shares owned by Dar and his family.

Investigative Officer NAB Nadir Abbas submitted the report of seized properties of Ishaq Dar in the court.

On the other hand, all 22 witnesses in Al-Azizia corruption have recorded their statements against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sahrif. The Defence Council of Nawaz Sharif has completed the cross-questioning on NAB Investigation Officer Mehboob Alam. He said that not a single witness said in the statement that Hussain and Hassan played any role in establishment of CMH. He informed the court that he sought the record of Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan. He denied recording the statement of anyone who had information about the division of shares of Sharif family’s companies.