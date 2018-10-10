Share:

WAZIRABAD-An inspection team comprising Assistant Manager of Punjab Healthcare Commission Lahore visited Wazirabad and sealed three dental clinics here the other day.

According to details, a team of Punjab Healthcare Commission Lahore visited Wazirabad and sealed a dental clinic “Bismillah Dental Clinic”, already closed due to Jumma prayers. They made a call to proprietor M Bilal on the number they took from signboard of his clinic.

Bilal reached the clinic and showed registration letter issued by the healthcare commission, but the team refused to open his clinic. Bilal protested against it. Meanwhile, members of Wazirabad Dental Association reached the spot and surrounded the vehicle carrying the officials of the healthcare commission. When informed, City police SHO sent a police party who brought both the parties to police station where the SHO listened to both of them.

Punjab Healthcare Commission Lahore Assistant Manager Tauseef Akbar submitted an application seeking registration of a case against the owners of three Dental Clinics including M Bilal of Bismillah Clinic, Mir Sulfiqar of Mir Nauman Clinic, and Mohsin of Al-Shifa Clinic. Police booked them under sections 341, 506, 186 of PPC while the team of healthcare commission sealed three clinics. The representatives of Wazirabad Dental Association termed the act of healthcare commission unjust. “The visiting team did not check the clinics properly but sealed them,” they complained.