GUJRANWALA-The anti-encroachment teams carried out an operation against illegal occupiers of the state land, and demolished dozens of constructions including a petrol pump owned by former federal defence minister Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warriach supervised the anti-encroachment operation; a large number of police personnel accompanied the anti encroachment squad.

The DC told the media that the anti encroachment operation would intensify in next days, and no pressure would be tolerated in this regard.