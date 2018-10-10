Share:

LOS ANGELES-Dwanyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star in Netflix movie ‘John Henry and the Statesmen’ and he can’t wait to take on the role of the folk hero.

The 46-year-old actor will be reunited with ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ director Jake Kasdan for the film, with the streaming service landing the rights after a bidding war with many major studios. It will mark Johnson’s first feature film on Netflix, and he said: ‘’Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way. ‘’These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race, or geography.’’ The movie - an original pitch from writer Tom Wheeler - will see the former WWE superstar take on the title role and lead ‘’an ensemble cast of the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world’’.

\ Opening up about the impact folk stories of steel driver Henry had on his life, Johnson added on Instagram: ‘’The legend of JOHN HENRY’S strength, endurance, dignity and culture pride was instilled in my DNA at a very young age.’’

Meanwhile, Netflix’s head of film Scott Stuber said: ‘’Dwayne is a global superstar, inarguably one of the most popular actors in the world.

‘’He and Jake are a tremendous duo with a proven track record of entertaining audiences worldwide. We’re delighted to be able to partner with them and collaborate with Seven Bucks Productions and FPC.

‘’This is a story with universal appeal and we can’t wait to bring these characters to families around the globe.’’