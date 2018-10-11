Share:

Islamabad - Spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan Altaf Ahmed on Wednesday rejected the media reports that the Commission has received any letter from the government regarding its orders on cancellation of appointment of new Inspector General Punjab police. Talking to The Nation, Ahmed said no letter has been received by the commission during the working hours today.

The ECP, he said, will evolve its course of action only after it received any letter from the government. He recalled that ECP has issued notice to the Establishment Division seeking reply over violation of law by the government with regard to transfer of IG Punjab Tahir Khan and appointment of new IG in place.