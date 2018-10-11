Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi was arrested from the premises of Supreme Court here on Wednesday following registration of an FIR at the Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad on October 9 for allegedly insulting the judiciary and threatening the chief justice.

This is the third case registered against Abidi within a span of less than one month time for the same crime.

On September 19, he was booked by the FIA and Secretariat police station separately and on October 9, he was again booked by the Secretariat Police Station.

The only difference between the previous two FIRs and the fresh one at the Secretariat police station is that the police have added section 7-ATA in the FIR now and subsequently the crime became non-bailable. Abidi had passed statements against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during a web TV show and reportedly defamed and insulted the judiciary.

He was immediately shifted to the Secretariat police station following his arrest.

Last month, Islamabad Secretariat police had registered a criminal case against Abidi for making insulting and threatening remarks against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on the complaint of SC Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain.

In the interview, the former senator called the CJP a traitor because he took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order.

“During the contempt of court proceedings against me, I told this judge that he was a traitor because he took oath under PCO,” Abidi said in the interview. He further said that he had also filed a reference against the Chief Justice in the Supreme Judicial Council.

On Wednesday, the PPP leader was at the court for hearing of the contempt of court case against him.

Abidi had obtained bail till October 11 and was not supposed to be arrested before then.

However, the Secretariat police arrested him in the fresh case registered on Tuesday night also at the Secretariat police station.

The case was lodged under the sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and section 500, 501, 505, 228, 121, 109 of the PPC on the complaint of ASI Shoukat Mahmood Abbasi posted at the same police station.