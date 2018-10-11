Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI government's first budget would fully depict change and unrealistic development targets would not be fixed now. "Our development programme will be in accordance with needs of the people," he added.

Addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister's House, he said the upcoming budget would redress wrong policies of the past because the previous government initiated schemes for their personal projection.

The meeting took a detailed review of different proposals regarding the provincial budget and annual development programme. The meeting decided that the Punjab government would present remaining eight months budget on October 16.

The Chief Minister said special attention would be given to the development of South Punjab and policies would be formulated to benefit the common people. He added that wrong schemes of the past would be re-evaluated and unnecessary schemes would not continue. "The money saved from such schemes will be spent on the public welfare and new example will be set by promoting a culture of austerity and simplicity," he concluded. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Secretary Finance and high officials were also present in the meeting.