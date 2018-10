Share:

Rawalpindi-The Department of Behavioural Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Department organized a seminar on “Young people’s mental health in the changing world” to observe World Mental Health Day in order to raise awareness on Mental Health here on Wednesday. Psychologist, FFH Dr Sajida Kazmi and Mental Health Consultant Dr Naila Mir were the speakers at the seminar. The speakers highlighted the mental health concerns and demerging challenges in different walks of life.