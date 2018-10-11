Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved plan of interest free loans for health professionals.

Chairing meeting of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Wednesday, she approved loan of Rs5.6 billion for 10250 doctors, dentists, pharmacists, paramedics, homeopaths, hakeems and physiotherapists for setting up businesses during the next three years. Managing Director PHF Ajmal Bhatti briefed the minister about a number of schemes launched by PHF in recent years.

The minister directed establishing Entrepreneur Development & Counselling Cell (EDCC) for assessing feasibility of business proposals of professionals seeking loans from PHF in categories i.e. Home Care Medical Services, Health Fitness Clinic, Dietitian and Nutritionist Clinic, Supporting Psychologist Clinic, Supporting Medical Laboratories. She directed giving priority to professionals who desired setting up clinics in rural areas, especially in southern Punjab.