Share:

Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has sent off the second batch of 36 students — 32 males and four females — from Gwadar for one-year Chinese language course in Beijing Polytechnic University, Beijing, China. The first batch of 14 students was sent off in March 2018.

The statement issued said, in 2017, the then Government announced 50 scholarships for Gwadar students in order to meet the local needs emerging owing to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The HEC was entrusted with the task of selecting bright students from Gwadar for award of the scholarships.

The HEC Human Resource Development, Division, with the support of HEC Regional Centre, Karachi, conducted medical check-up of the students and facilitated them in visa processing.

The group of students reached Islamabad where Mr. Waseem Hashmi Syed, Adviser HRD, HEC conducted an orientation session and explained the purpose of language course.

The students pledged to live up to the expectations of HEC and their parents. The CPEC has become a focus of new geopolitical set-up in South Asia. This has necessitated learning of Chinese language so as to produce well-versed workforce. Multinational companies of Chinese origin have also started their operations in Pakistan.