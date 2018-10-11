Share:

Lahore - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government is following the policy of austerity.

He was addressing a seminar titled “New Challenges faced by Pakistan” as a chief guest on Wednesday. Hameed Nizami Press Institute organised the seminar which was attended by Prof Dr Ejaz Butt, Dilawar Ch and Salman Ghani. Institute Director Absaar Abdul Ali was the moderator. The minister said that unlike former rulers, government has abolished the policy of giving advertisements worth billions of rupees to the media.

“Former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif cost millions of rupees to the national exchequer through his own ad campaigns,” he said, adding that the PTI was approaching IMF just to run the governmental affairs.

He continued: “We assure the people that the amount of loan will not be misused. Our commitment is to strengthen the economy. The whole nation will have to adopt the habit of saving and austerity. The last government damaged national economy by taking record international loans and the main reason of this was the habit of looting and corruption by N-League leadership.”

He reiterated his government’s resolve to curb corruption. He said that anti-encroachment scheme was a big success of government.

Salman Ghani said that Information minister talked on problems but not solution.

He added: “The PTI government in its public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan had a good ‘takeoff’ but it let some politicians with bad reputation enter into the party.”

He said compromises would result into to economic crisis.

Instead of shifting burden to common people, the PTI government should bring in reforms, he asserted.

He stressed the need for strengthening democracy. He also laid stress on continuing with CPEC so that the country could progress

Senior journalist Dilawar Ch said that PTI government should publicise its all the policies. “It should not tow the policies of previous governments.

Dr Ijaz Butt said that the PTI government was busy countering corruption. He said no official in Accountant General Office and civil Secretariat would work without gratification. He said the government should replicate Chinese model to control corruption and population.