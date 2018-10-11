Share:

Islamabad - Islamic Republic of Iran Navy’s 57th Flotilla comprising Iranian navy ships BOUSHER (tanker), KHANJAR and NIZEH (patrol crafts) made port call at Karachi on goodwill-cum-training visit. According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the ships were received by officials of Pakistan Navy, Defence Attaché of Iran and consulate staff. The visit of Iranian ships to Pakistan was aimed at enhancing collaboration and interoperability between the two Navies.

AIR CHIEF JOINS EXERCISE

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan participated in an ongoing bilateral exercise between Pakistan and Turkish air forces being held at an operational PAF base. According to a PAF spokesperson, during the visit, the air chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft. Interacting with combat crew of both the air forces, the air chief congratulated the participants for the smooth, professional and successful conduct of exercise. He said that both the air forces had a long history of enviable cordial relations. He said that this exercise would certainly help both the air forces to learn from each other experiences.