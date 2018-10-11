Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that nation failed to understand what had forced the PTI government to approach the IMF in total disregard of its election promises.

In a statement issued from Mansora yesterday, he said that fresh loan would be a burden on the coming generations.

He said had the PTI government stood firm on its election promises and tried to stand on its feet, Allah Almighty would have definitely provided it a respectable way out. He said the only way to get rid of the loans was to introduce the Islamic economic system and abolish usury. He said that according to government’s own statement, a huge sum of eight USD was being paid only as interest installment. He said that fresh loans would further increase the burden of interest.

The JI chief deplored that instead of cutting down the government expenses, more ministers were being added to the federal cabinet after every three or four days.

The JI chief stressed upon the government take the parliament and the nation into confidence regarding IMF loan. He said that the high hopes of the people from the PTI had dashed to the ground. He said the government itself had promised a big headway during first hundred days but so far there seemed to be no progress and the problems of the people were increasing.

He said that if the accountability process was continued and steps were taken to retrieve the plundered wealth lying abroad, the confidence of the masses in the rulers could be restored.

IFTIKHAR 10-10-2018