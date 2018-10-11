Share:

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a hologram of “Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah is coming to Kasur.

The initiative is the creation of ‘Aik (one)- Better Together’ in collaboration with ‘Dil Say (from the heart) Pakistan’s’ community engagement team, and a project managed by HIVE Pakistan, said a news release.

“It intends to promote and instiLl Quaid’s message of peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony and unity among the people of Pakistan. It is to remind the nation of the principles over which he fought for us; empowering the women of Pakistan, making this country a place where every faith could have a respectable place, and to work hard to prosper Pakistan,” it said.

Starting from October 13, a hologram of the Quaid would be projected in Kasur, at Baldia Chowk, National Bank Chowk, and Railway Station, Kasur. This would be followed by public art installations, and workshops which would take place in semi-urban cities of Pakistan. The hologram content of the projections has been collected by various speeches of Jinnah where he spoke about interfaith harmony, women empowerment, and social cohesion.

After the hologram screenings, dedicated workshops for women would be executed to reinforce women empowerment and the inclusiveness of their role in the progression of this country.