Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, according to The Sun Online, after crashing her pink Range Rover in south London in the early hours of Wednesday. According to The Sun Online, the 40-year-old star was leaving the birthday party of her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson when she crashed her car in Woolwich and after being found behind the wheel by police officers she was given a breath test and then taken into custody. A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘’At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich. ‘’A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’ The incident is the latest driving offences committed by Katie. In February, the ‘Loose Women’ star was banned from driving for six months for speeding after picking up 12 penalty points. Then in July she was spotted at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, meaning she had breached her ban, Katie later explained on Instagram that she had been driving as she had to take her special needs son Harvey, 16, to hospital and confessed it had been an ‘’emotional rollercoaster’’ for her to make the decision to drive.

In September, Katie checked into rehab after being diagnosed with co-morbid post-traumatic stress (PTSD) disorder following a consultation with experts at The Priory as she struggled to deal with her mother Amy’s diagnosis with a terminal lung condition and the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

Speaking about her current emotional state, Amy said: ‘’Kate has been her own worst enemy and behaved like an idiot at times but she has been tearing herself apart for years. To see what Katie is going through and how she has been treated hurts me and my family. No mum or dad wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help. It’s unbearable.’’