Rawalpindi-Thirteen days after his abduction, a local businessman managed to escape the clutches of kidnappers at Torkham Border near Afghanistan, informed police sources on Wednesday.

Raja Rashid Ayub, who was abducted from Adil Market Tulsa Road on September 23, 2018, the area of Police Station (PS) Civil Line, managed to escape from custody of three kidnappers on October 5, 2018 in a hilly area near Torkham Border, near Afghanistan.

The abducted businessman reached at a check post of Khassadars Force at Toll Plaza Shaheed Moar and the Naib Tehsildar Shakeel Rehman handed over the businessman to Rawalpindi police.

Fatima Rashid, wife of Raja Rashid Ayub, resident of Baqir Colony, Lalazar, had appeared before PS Civil Line officials on September 23 and lodged a complaint against two men named Tanvir Ahmed Khan and Munir Khan, employees of National Bank of Pakistan, for allegedly kidnapping her husband.

She added her husband was a business partner with the duo in Rawal Cash and Carry at Makkah Town, Bostan Khan Road and there was a clash between the two parties over a monetary issue. She appealed to the police to register a case against the duo and recover her husband.

A case was registered against Tanvir Ahmed Khan and Munir Khan with PS Civil Line under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC).

However, police failed to trace the kidnappers and recover the abducted businessman, sources said.

Raja Amir Ayub, the elder brother of Raja Rashid Ayub, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the recovery of his kidnapped brother.

He added the kidnappers were trying to transport Rashid to Afghanistan in a vehicle when the vehicle’s tyre got punctured.

He said his brother jumped out of the vehicle and started running towards check post of Khassadars Force at Torkham Border. He told the force his ordeal which immediately brought the matter into notice of Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Tehsildar Landikotal and Naib Tehsildar Torkham.

The troika then informed the KP police about the recovery of kidnapped person, he said. KP police contacted Rawalpindi police and Sub Inspector Imtiaz Kiyani arrived at Torkhan Border to obtain custody of Raja Rashid Ayub, he added.

He lashed out at the bosses of Rawalpindi police for not arresting the kidnappers.

SI Imtiaz Kiyani, the investigation officer of the case, however, when contacted, confirmed the abducted businessman managed to escape from custody of kidnappers and contacted Khassadars Force at Torkhan Border. “I obtained custody of Raja Rashid at the hands of Naib Tehsildar Torkham Shakeel Rehman,” he said.

On a query, SI replied both kidnappers are on the run and had not got interim bails. SP Potohar Division Usman Tariq was not available for his comments.