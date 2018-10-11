Lt-Gen Asim Munir new ISI chief

Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan military on Wednesday appointed new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the previous appointee completed his term.

The Army announced appointments of seven lieutenant generals and posted them on various key positions, said military media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Among those who have been appointed and posted on different slots included Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbassi who has been given the post of Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ, Lieutenant General Asim Munir ISI Director General and Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Commander Mangla Corps.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher has been made Commander Peshawar Corps and Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz Military Secretary GHQ.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Adnan has been posted as Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) while Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf posted as Inspector General Arms.

These appointments and postings have been made in the wake of retirement of few three star generals. The Army last month approved the promotion of five major generals to the rank of Lt Gen.

Lt Gen Asim Munir will replace Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar who is due to retire later this month. He has previously served as Director General Military Intelligence. Munir also commanded Pakistani forces in Gilgit-Baltistan. He received a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

The new ISI Director General has vast intelligence experience, and had served on various positions. He had also served as military attaché in Saudi Arabia as Lt Colonel and has the honour to have memorised Holy Quran during his posting.

Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz Military Secretary at GHQ will replace Lt Gen Ghayur Mehmood.

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki has been made commander of Mangla Corps, a primary strike formation of the Army. The corps is also known as 1 Strike Corps and is one of the two primary strike corps.

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher was appointed as commander of the strategic Peshawar Corps, responsible for the tribal areas and the border with Afghanistan. He will replace Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Three other officers were assigned to staff positions at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi was appointed as chief of logistics staff, Lt Gen Abdul Aziz as the new military secretary and Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf as IG Arms.

Apart from these routine appointments, more appointments and postings are likely to take place later this month or early next month.

Among those three star generals who have retired from the service are Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt, Commander of Army’s Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain, Military Secretary at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Lt Gen Ghayur Mehmood and Inspector General of Training and Evaluation, GHQ, Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman.

ISI DG RUNNING NO OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT: ISPR

Inter Services Public Relations has said that Director General ISI or any officer of Pakistan Army maintains no official account on any social media platform.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the official accounts are of spokesperson only.

He said that all such accounts may be treated as fake except DG ISPR.

Lt-Gen Asim Munir new ISI chief