OKARA-A man was bludgeoned to death by his brother over a petty issue of drinking water to buffalos here the other day.

In Gulshan-e-Ashraf Town, Ghulam Mustafa came to cattle shed to feed fodder and drink water to the cattle.

His brother Khizar Hayat was already there. A quarrel erupted between the two over the issue of making buffalos drink water.

In utter fury, Khizar Hayat picked up an iron rod and hit his brother Ghulam Mustafa in head with full force. He fell dead. The murderer escaped.

The deceased’s wife Sajida Bibi got a case registered with B-Division police.