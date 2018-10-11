Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday tweeted the details of the family members of PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan employed in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In a tweet, the minister shared a document showing the names and details of induction of the family members of Mushahidullah Khan in PIA. As per the tweet, Mushahidullah Khan himself joined PIA as a loader in February 1990, and resigned in May 1997, as a passenger service supervisor.

His brother Rashidullah Khan joined PIA in June 1978 as a traffic assistant and in 2007 worked as deputy general manager, commercial department and was nominated as a country manager New York and retired from PIA in August 2016.

Another brother of Mushaidullah Khan Sajidullah Khan is presently posted as PIA's Station Manager in London. He has served five years of his tenure in foreign posting, instead of three years.

He was posted in Birmingham as station manager for three years and he was also awarded Chauffeur Drive Business to M/s ARL Services violating PPRA rules resulting in pound 67,000 ad hoc payment.

His cousin Mutiullah and brother-in-law Ahmed Nadeem Pasha are also PIA employees and the latter is currently working without assignment. Promotion of Ahmed Nadeem Pasha from PG-VI to VII was not processed as per corporate rules.