Muttahida Majlise Amal has announced support of PML-N in by-polls of NA-131 Lahore. The announcement was made in a meeting of the MMA leaders with PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique. JUP President Pir Ijaz Hashmi who is also vice-president of the MMA said the alliance of five religious parties will support Kh Saad in by-elections. Earlier, Kh Saad met Pir Hashmi at his residence and sought support of the MMA. Other leaders of the MMA were also present on occasion. Pir Hashmi said PTI government failed to fulfil its promise after coming into power.–Staff Reporter