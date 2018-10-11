Share:

LAHORE - The Mardankhel Well II, which was recently commissioned by the MOL Group, is going to bring in 12 mmcfd of gas and 1400 barrels of condensate to the energy grid of Pakistan.

This was stated by MOL Group Executive Vice President Upstream Dr Berislav Gaso while talking to Minister for Energy Ghulam Sarwar Khan during a meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi.

Dr. Gaso stated: “Pakistan is an important asset for MOL Group and we look forward to further expanding our business in the country”.

Dr Gaso presently is on visit to Pakistan in what comes as a significant development in strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector and promoting Public Private Partnership.

The State Minister for Interior lauded MOL Pakistan’s contributions over the years to promote growth and employment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in KP and fully supported the company’s interest of further business ventures. Dr Gaso appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in supporting the endeavours of MOL Pakistan in its operational areas.

The Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa and Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas said: “The TAL Joint Venture Partners have invested over USD 2 billion in Pakistan and look forward to making healthy contributions towards the energy needs of the country.”

The Managing Director MOL Pakistan, Dr. Gabor Vakarcs briefed Dr Gaso about the progress on MOL Pakistan’s ongoing projects in different parts of the country and the efforts of MOL Pakistan’s personnel were appreciated by him.

Dr Gaso also chaired a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the commissioning of the Mardankhel - 2 Well.

It merits mentioning here that MOL Pakistan in the country since 1999, is the operator of TAL Block, along with its Joint Venture Partners, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Oil fields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), made a sizeable gas-condensate discovery at its exploratory well Mardan Khel-1, located in District Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.