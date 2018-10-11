Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing political turmoil following arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif over corruption charges might intensify further as National Assembly speaker on Wednesday issued production orders of the former Punjab chief minister for the upcoming session scheduled on October 17.

According to unnamed officials, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser directed authorities to ensure Sharif’s presence in the session. As per the instructions, the authorities would allow Sharif to attend the session on a daily basis. Shehbaz is presently under custody of NAB in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam case.

The National Assembly Secretariat, however, avoided giving any details. Director Media Mohsin Iqbal when contacted said that no details had been shared with him and he could not comment on the matter. He advised this scribe to contact NAB officials to confirm the details.

Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on Friday from NAB Lahore office. He was kept in a highly-secured lock-up inside the NAB office until his appearance in the court. His arrest triggered a strong reaction and even the PML-N’s arch rival PPP condemned the move, terming it political victimisation, while others declared it pre-poll rigging just days before the by-polls.

Soon after the arrest, a delegation of opposition leaders met NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and urged him to summon a session of the House over the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif. Led by former PML-N speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the delegation included Raja Zafarul Haq, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and others.

After arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, supreme leader of the PML-N and former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif broke his over three weeks silence and resumed his political activities by presiding over an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee. The PML-N elite committee announced to launch a protest movement against what it termed political victimisation of opponents by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government.

The elder Sharif insisted that NAB had arrested the former Punjab chief minister at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Acting upon his promise, National Assembly speaker on Wednesday summoned the session of the lower house of the parliament on October 17 (Wednesday) at 11 am at Parliament House, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.