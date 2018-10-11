Share:

LAHORE - Former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son – Salman Shehbaz – appeared before the NAB at its Lahore office on Wednesday and was handed over a questionnaire about the inflow and outflow of money from his business accounts.

He is required to answer all questions in a week.

Salman remained at the NAB office for about 90 minutes.

It is said that the NAB will compare Salman’s answers with the information received from the Federal Board of Revenue and then take an appropriate action.

NHA OFFICIALS ARRESTED

The NAB on Wednesday arrested National Highway Authority Director Shaukat Hussain and three others on corruption charges.

They are accused of having caused a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer.

LAC Naveed Murad, Deputy Accountants Hassan Mehmud and Muhammad Farooq are the co-accused.

They made bogus payments in the Bahawalpur-Rahim Yar Khan Road widening project. They will be produced before an accountability court on Thursday for remand.