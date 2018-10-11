Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday approved the inquiries and investigations against senior politicians, including Khwaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Manzoor Wattoo, Manzoor Wasan, Sanaullah Zehri, Anusha Remanand others over charges of corruption and misuse of authorities.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting of NAB EB and also authorised 22 investigations. It also authorised closing corruption reference against former secretary commerce Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Imran Ahmed Chaudhry, former secretary export policy, FBR, officers and officials Custom Collectorate Peshawar and Clearing agents of FATA and returning to Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan.

According to a statement of the NAB, the board meeting approved nine inquiries against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique, railways officers, former chief minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, former federal minister Manzoor Wattoo, former provincial minister Manzoor Wasan, Nawab Ali Wasan and Muhamad Iftikhar Gilani.

The NAB meeting also approved converting 22 inquiries into investigations against politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats including Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Qaisar Butt in Paragon City Housing Scheme scandal. The investigations against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Anusha Rehman, former chairman PTA, Kamran Lashari, ex-Chairman CDA, Tariq Mehmood, EX- GM-PDA, Dr Ayub, DG health services of KP and the officials UET university have also been approved.

The NAB meeting gave approval for filing of reference of five cases in the accountability court. According to the statement, the corruption reference against former MD PSO Naeem Mir and former officials of PFO have been approved as they were accused of causing the loss of Rs 23 billion to the national exchequer.

The EBM approved filing of corruption reference against Gul Hassan Channa, former Secretary R and S, EP , board of Revenue Sindh, Iftikhar Haider, former MD Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. Syed Umer Ahmed, Sarfraz Merchant, Shahid Rasool, Syed Muhammad Mujtaba, Mirza Afzal Baig, Awais Mirza, Jamil and Farid Suriya. They have been accused of allotting 769 acre state land illegally to their favourites private persons inflicting Rs 480.40 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised filing corruption reference against Naeem Yahya Mir, former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil, Dr Syed Nazir Ahmed Zaidi, senior General Manager Pakistan State Oil, Zulfikar Ali Jaffery, former senior General Manager,Akhtar Zaheer, former general manager, Sabir Hussain, Former Director General Oil, Kamran Iktikhar Lari,chief Operating officer, Bico Pakistan Limited. They have been accused of inking oil agreement with Byco Oil Pakistan limited in contrary to agreement. This caused Rs23 billion losses national exchequer.

The EBM authorised conducting corruption references against Abdul Hameed Pathan, administrator, Taulka , Gharo Khairo, Jackobabad, Sindh , Engineer TMA Taulka, Ghari Khairo, District Jackobabad, Sahahzada Khokar and others. They inflicted Rs 20 billion losses to national kitty by misusing authority.

The EBM approved filing corruption reference against former chief engineer Sukkar Barriage left bank region Ahmed Junaid Memon, Ahmed Junaid Memon, former chief engineer Sukkar Barraige, Saeed Ahmed former superintendent engineer, Amjad Ahmed former executive engineer, Syed Husnain Haider, Assistant Executive engineer, Shahzad Ali Chief Executive /director messers Sardar Muhammad DAshraf Baloch and Company. They have been accused corruption in various government schemes, thus causing Rs660 million losses to national kitty.