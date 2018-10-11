Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy defeated Bloach FC Noshki 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL), which is underway at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. According to PPF spokesman, Navy started positively with the determination for second win of the season. Baloch FC were looking for the first victory. Navy had the majority of possession and chances but a breakthrough was given by Saddam Khan in the 19th, who netted the ball to make it 1-0. Navy created more changes in the first half but defenders tackled well. Baloch FC’s quest for equalizer remained lost due to lack of pressure on Navy’s defence. The match finished 1-0 in favour of Navy, who now have seven points from 3 games while Baloch FC remained at the bottom half of the table with only one point from four games.