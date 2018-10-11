Share:

KARACHI - No headway has been made so far in the mysterious death of the eleven years old schoolboy who died after jumping off the school building three days ago in the remits of Samnabad police station.

A class seven student, Habibullah, 11, died under mysterious circumstance after he fell from the second floor of the private school building located in FB Area Block 17, Gulberg area on Monday. A special police team headed by Gulberg division SP Shabbir Baloch has been formed about to investigate a case but the team remained fail to probe the matter as what the police team is investigating a case from three different angles – suicide, murder and accident.

A special police team also visited the school on Wednesday about to inquire about the incident. “We visited the school and also examined the CCTV footage but found nothing related that could prove it a murder so far,” said Samanabad SHO Iftikhar Ahmed who is a member of team as well. “We have also recorded the statements of the parents and school administration too. There is no eye witness so far.” The officer said that the case is being investigated from different angles and the family and the school administration was also cooperating with the police, adding that nothing could say exactly until the investigation completed.

The school remained closed since the incident took place; however, the school administration has decided to reopen the school from today (Thursday). The administration assured that they are ready to cooperate with the police as well as family at any level and also stressed to conduct a proper investigation over the incident by requesting the authorities concerned including police, Rangers and deputy commissioner.

Investigators said that the deceased was a diabetic patient and from the past one and a half year, his condition getting critical and number of times, the school administration send him back to home or shifted hospital.

Police said that parents remains silent and not even accusing school administration for negligence but in the evening family of the deceased child starting to accuse the administration.