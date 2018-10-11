Share:

Lahore - Pakistan women have named an unchanged squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20, albeit without a captain owing to the injury-forced absence of regular skipper Bismah Maroof. The 15-member unit is the same that whitewashed the winners of ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier, Bangladesh, 3-0 at Cox's Bazar recently. With Maroof taking time off for recovery after a sinus surgery in July, Javeria Khan led the team in Bangladesh and has been named captain for their limited-overs series against Australia, starting October 18 in Malaysia. However, PCB remained hopeful of Maroof's return for Australia series and/or the WWT20 2018.