The Lahore High Court was moved on Wednesday against PIA Chairman Saqib Aziz who is holding four important offices at the same time. The respondent is simultaneously the Secretary Aviation Division, Chairman Civil Aviation Board and CEO PIA. The petitioner has prayed that the court take back from Mr Saqib Aziz the additional three offices and restrain him from making any deal about the purchase of planes. IGPs APPOINTMENTS: A petition has been moved in the LHC challenging the appointment of Police Inspectors general of Sindh, KP and Balochistan. The petitioner contends that the IGP was supposed to be a Grade 22 official while the three incumbents were Grade 21 officials. Their appointment, the petition said, was violative of the Police Order. ARREST ORDERED: The LHC on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the general manager of a private sugar mill for his failure to make payments to the sugarcane suppliers. Petitioner Tariq, a farmer from Okara, claimed that Okara Sugar Mill owed Rs 70 million to sugarcane suppliers, of which Rs. 2.5 million were his. He said he approached the cane commissioner but the grievance was not addressed. The court ordered that the general manager of the said mill be arrested and produced at the next hearing.–Staff Reporter