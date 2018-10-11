Share:

KARACHI - The special powers of Sindh Rangers, was extended for another 90 days in Karachi, said a notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification was issued by the provincial home department after the approval of the interior ministry, Islamabad. The current validity of the powers conferred upon the Rangers in Karachi Division under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was expired on October 8, 2018. Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Rangers can take independent actions against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division for 90 days.

“Ministry of interior, government of Pakistan, Islamabad whereby the Federal government has extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in Karachi division in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(3)(i) of the anti-terrorism act, 1997 (XXVII of 1977) for another period of ninety days from October 8, 2018 to January 5, 2019, the government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi division to discharge its functions under the said act as authorised by the government of the Sindh, for another period of ninety days,” reads a notification.

BAN ON MARRIAGE HALLS

In order to curb the street crimes, the city police chief has requested the provincial home department to impose ban on marriage halls running activities after midnight.

“It has been noticed that functions are being continued in the marriage halls after the midnight. The criminal took advantage of the late night functions and commit robberies and snatching of gold ornaments and valuable things from the guests especially women,” read a communiqué dispatched by city police chief Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh to the provincial home department.

“In order to provide relief to both guests and the hosts and to curb street crime, it is requested that an order to close the marriage halls by 23:59 hours midnight may be imposed under Section 144 CrPC.”