Share:

GUJRANWALA - Two persons died in road accidents here. According to police, Fareed, a resident of Baghbanpura, was on his way on a motorcycle. As he reached Noshera Road, the motorbike he was travelling on rammed into a donkey cart. Resultantly, he died on the spot due to a severe head injury. In another incident, Waleed, a resident of Bhopalwala, was crossing a road when a speeding tractor ran over him. He was being shifted to hospital, but he died on the way.

On the other hand, a man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills here in Khiali area.

It was reported that Ramazan had been jobless for a long time. Disheartened over unemployment, he swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to DHQ hospital but could not survive.

1,178 POs nabbed

in September

The Gujranwala region police in result of a campaign against criminals arrested 1,178 proclaimed offenders, and recovered illegal arms from them during the month of September.

According to a press release issued from the office of Regional Police Officer, the police also busted 26 dacoits gangs, arrested 88 accused, and recovered stolen goods worth more than Rs80 million from them during the last month. The police also recovered 425 illicit arms including 13 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 43 guns, 14 revolvers, four carbines, 330 pistols, and 1,899 bullets.

RPO Gujranwala Shahid Hanif while addressing the police officers urged upon the need to speed up campaign against criminals throughout the region.