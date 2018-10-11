Share:

LAHORE - Taxpayers must perform their national obligation by paying taxes on time to jack-up tax-to-GDP ratio which is direly needed for progress and prosperity.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at a seminar on “Filing of Tax Return” here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Commissioner Income Tax Ms Fizza Batool presided over the seminar while the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal and other experts spoke on the occasion.

Commissioner Income Tax Fizza Batool said the FBR is working to establish close liaison with the business community and taking all possible measures for trust building. She said that filing tax return would become compulsory for everyone. She said that filing of tax return is a must to purchase vehicles and property of over four million.

Fizza said the FBR considers businessmen as partners and not adversary. She said government needs revenues to run its affairs smoothly. Commissioner Income Tax also gave a presentation and replied the queries raised by the participants.

LCCI Senior Vice President, Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President, Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal highly appreciated the initiative of Commissioner Income Tax Fizza and found the seminar very beneficial and supporting for the business community. They said that taxpayers can get rid of various difficulties by filing their tax returns at their first ease. By doing this, they can manage their businesses in a better manner, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said the FBR has given the biggest facility to the taxpayers by introducing online system for filing of tax returns. Now businessmen can file their returns while sitting in their offices. They urged the FBR to organise training workshops throughout the country. They said that such initiatives would be proved a milestone in broadening the tax net.

They said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is ready to collaborate with Regional Tax Office and to extend support in the larger interest of the trade and industry.