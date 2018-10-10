Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift has broken the record for the most American Music Award wins by a female artist.

The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hitmaker scooped Tour of the Year, Favorite Album - Pop/Rock, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and the prestigious Artist of the Year award at Tuesday (09.10.18) evening’s ceremony, bringing her total number of trophies from the event over the years to 23.

This means she has surpassed the late Whitney Houston’s records and is just one win away from equalling the late Michael Jackson’s overall record of 24 AMAs.

While accepting her award for Artist of the Year, Taylor - who opened the show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad’ - urged her fans to get out and vote, days after breaking her political silence for the first time on Instagram.

She said: ‘’Thank you for this incredible symbol of encouragement. And I just wanted to make a mention of the fact that this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people - is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys!’’

And the 28-year-old star also teased she’s heading for a ‘’new chapter’’ in her life as she picked up the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade for ‘Reputation’.

She said: ‘’Thank you a million times for this. This is actually the first time I ever wrote an album based on a title first... So the whole time I was writing an album based on all the facets of a reputation and how it affects you, what it actually means to you, I was surrounded by friends and family and loved ones, who never loved me less based on the fluctuations of public opinion. ‘’I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And to the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one.... But I have to be really honest with you about something: I’m even more excited about the next chapter.’’

Elsewhere at the ceremony - which was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross - Camila Cabello also picked up four prizes, New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year for ‘Havana’, which featured Young Thug, and Video of the Year and Favourite Song — Pop/Rock for the same track.

Post Malone was named Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and also took home Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop for ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, while Migos were honoured with Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.

Cardi B scooped Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and her collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘Finesse’, was named Favorite Song - Soul/R&B.

Khalid and Rihanna were named Favorite Male and Female Artist in the Soul/R&B division, while Panic! At the Disco - who performed a cover of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at the ceremony - were Favorite Artist - Alternative and Shawn Mendes was honoured with Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary.

As well as Taylor and Panic! At the Disco, performers at the AMAs this year included Cardi B and Carrie Underwood, and the evening ended with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin that included a performance of ‘Amazing Grace’ from Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, and musical director Rickey Minor.