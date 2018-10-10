Share:

SIALKOT-Three boys were allegedly assaulted by suspects in two separate incidents in Daska tehsil here.

According to police, four accused molested two brothers in local fields, in Aadamkey Cheema-Daska village. The accused fled from the scene after the people passing by gathered in the field listening to the hue and cry of the victims. The victims were admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

In Aadha-Motra village, Daska tehsil, a boy was assaulted by an accused. Police registered cases and were investigating.