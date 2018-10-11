Share:

Lahore - A ceremony was held in the honour of the Anti Riot Unit under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir, said a press release on Wednesday.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar, DIG Security Shoukat Abbas, SSP Investigation Malik Awais, SP VVIP Security Rana Tahir, SP Headquarters Atif Nazir, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, SP Iqbal Town Syed Ali, SP Model Town Ali Waseem, SP Sadar Moaaz Zafar, SP Cantt Asif Ameen, DSPs and other cops attended the event. The Turkish police also participated on special request. Top cops distributed cash reward and certificates to 110 cops for showing excellent performance.

BA Nasir has said the Anti Riot Unit officials are playing very significant role in maintaining law and order.

“They always protect public during protest. We proud of them. We should perform our duty with full commitment, courage and honesty in every department of Lahore Police. We should also be proud of our job and for having task to serve the public”.

DIG Shahzad said: “Turkish trainers have given best professional trainings to Anti Riot Unit cops and we are also planning to arrange such professional training for them in future. They defeated every enemy of the country through their professional attitude.

DIG Shoukat highlighted importance and role of the unit in the current scenario.