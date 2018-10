Share:

Investigation Police Township smashed a gang of dacoits and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen items from their possession. SP Sadar Investigation Awais Ahmad constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Township which conducted a raid and arrested Fahim, ringleader of the gang and his accomplice Amjad with booty. During interrogation, the gangsters confessed many incidents in various places of the city, including Joher Town, Green Town and Chung.–App