SIALKOT - Two girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska city and its surroundings here. According to police, some unidentified accused kidnapped local trader Arshad Mehmood’s young daughter Faiza at gunpoint from her house in Daska city’s congested Mughalpura locality here.

The Daska City Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.

In another incident, four unidentified armed accused kidnapped local labourer Mansha Ali’s young daughter Bushra Bibi from a local brick-kiln in village Peero Chak-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

The Motra Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.