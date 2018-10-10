Share:

LAHORE-Chief Operating Officer of Asia Tour Golf Cho Minn Thant has said that after a lapse of 11 years, International Asia Tour Golf returns to Karachi.

He said this while speaking at the press conference held at the Karachi Golf Club and was also attended by Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed, Bilal Rafi Munir, Club Captain, Abdullah Haroon, and Shoaib Shams, CEO of United Marine Agencies, Sponsor of the Championship along with a few other corporate entities.

Cho Minh highlighted that the UMA CNS Asia Tour Golf Championship will get underway at the fabulous Karachi Club Golf Course today (Thursday) and will be contested over four days with final round to be played on Sunday. “This is a landmark event for the Asian Tour and Pakistan with 71 players from overseas and 28 top local professional golf champions.”

He also said that overseas players are from South Africa, England, US, Austria, Sweden, Spain, Venenzuela, Malaysia, China, Bangladesh and India. The prize money on offer is US$300,000 and hoped that the Pakistani golf professionals will also be able to make their mark in this grand event.

Cho Minh added that the hospitality in Pakistan has been outstanding and has helped to stamp out and bump off any apprehension that some overseas players expressed before touching the land of Pakistan. He was hopeful that Karachi would prove to be a life blood of the Asian Tour and the event will make it possible to popularise golf in the region.

All the foreign golfers look in perfect trim and oozing with golfing expertise, there are some who are golfing brands with lot of titles to their credit. Some such names are Siddikur Rehman (Bangladesh), Marcus Both (Australia), Niali Turner(Ireland), Wolmer Murillo (Venenzuela) and LIU Yanwei (China). And the ones from India, who are likely to show their command and golfing control, are Gaurav Pratap Singh, Deepinder Singh Kullar, Amandeep Singh Johl and the mighty Digvijay Singh.

From amongst the Pakistanis, Shabbir Iqbal stands out and so does M Matloob. They are both in excellent form and battle hardened in terms of mental toughness.

Others who seem determined to put up an impressive presence are Shahid Javed Khan, Muammed Munir, M Ashfaq and Hamza Amin. The Karachi Golf Course looks amazing and the greens will carry the required speed.